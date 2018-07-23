Público
Canadá Al menos una muerta y 13 heridos en un tiroteo en un restaurante de Toronto

El suceso se produjo en la noche del domingo en un restaurante en el barrio de Riverdale de la capital canadiense. "14 víctimas recibieron disparos con un arma de fuego. Una mujer adulta ha muerto", informó la policía de la capital canadiense en Twitte. El autor de los disparos ha sido abatido por los agentes.

Varios policías acordonan la zona donde se produjo el tiroteo. (REUTERS)

Al menos una mujer ha fallecido y otras 13 personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo registrado esta noche en un restaurante de Toronto, en el que también ha muerto el autor de los disparos, informó la policía local.

"14 víctimas recibieron disparos con un arma de fuego. Una mujer adulta ha muerto", indicó la policía en Twitter, al citar al jefe policial de localidad, Mark Saudenrs, que se encuentra en el lugar de los hechos.

La policía añadió que uno de los heridos es una niña que se encuentra en estado crítico y que "el sospechoso está muerto", en alusión al autor de los disparos.

La unidad de homicidios está investigando lo sucedido.

El suceso se produjo en la noche del domingo en un restaurante en el barrio de Riverdale de Toronto, la mayor ciudad de Canadá.

El comandante adjunto de los servicios de Emergencia, Shawn Staff, había señalado previamente al diario The Globe and Mail que "varios heridos presentan heridas de gran gravedad", sin ofrecer una cifra exacta.

Los testigos explicaron que habían escuchado cerca de una veintena de disparos, y que rápidamente se había desplazado a la zona un gran dispositivo médico y de seguridad.

(Habrá ampliación)

