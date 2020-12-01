Al menos dos muertos en un atropello múltiple en la ciudad alemana de Trier

Actualizado:
Al menos dos personas han muerto por un atropello múltiple en una zona peatonal de la ciudad alemana de Trier (Tréveris en castellano), en la zona oeste del país.
La Policía, que ha instado a la ciudadanía a evitar la zona mientras se investiga el suceso, ha confirmado en Twitter el arresto de una persona, supuestamente el conductor del coche, así como la incautación del vehículo.
Las fuentes policiales no han concretado el número de heridos, pero según el alcalde de la ciudad, el socialdemócrata Wolfram Leibe, se trata de unas diez personas.
Los hechos ocurrieron a primera hora de la tarde en una zona peatonal del centro histórico de la ciudad, cerca de la famosa Porta Nigra, al lanzarse el automóvil, un Range Rover gris, a gran velocidad sobre los transeúntes y varios puestos de los comercios en la calle durante varios cientos de metros.
De ahí siguió el coche hasta una calle adyacente, ya fuera de la zona peatonal, donde fue interceptado por varios vehículos de la policía y su conductor fue detenido. Según las informaciones difundidas por medios locales, el conductor es un hombre de 51 años, de nacionalidad alemana y residencia próxima a la ciudad. La policía apuntó que por el momento se desconoce el móvil del suceso.
La zona de esa localidad del Land de Renania Palatinado que está próxima a la frontera con Luxemburgo ha quedado acordonada y se ha desplegado un fuerte dispositivo policial, según el canal de televisión pública regional SWR. Dos helicópteros sobrevuelan la ciudad.
