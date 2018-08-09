Público
Argentina Al menos ocho detenidos en Buenos Aires por los disturbios tras el 'no' del Senado al aborto

Los principales incidentes han tenido lugar en las inmediaciones del Congreso después de que el proyecto de ley se rechazara en el Senado con 38 votos en contra y 31 a favor.

Una mujer discute con un policía durante los enfrentamientos fuera del Congreso después de que los senadores rechazaran un proyecto de ley para legalizar el aborto, en Buenos Aires - REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Al menos ocho personas han sido detenidas por las fuerzas de seguridad argentinas en el marco de una serie de disturbios desatados de madrugada en Buenos Aires tras el rechazado del Senado a la ley que habría supuesto la despenalización del aborto.

Los principales incidentes han tenido lugar en las inmediaciones del Congreso, donde grupos minoritarios han llegado a enfrentarse a la Policía, según fuentes consultadas por el diario Clarín.

El proyecto de ley ha sido rechazado en el Senado con 38 votos en contra y 31 a favor, al término de una larga sesión de debate que ha sido seguida desde la calle por movilizaciones a favor y en contra de la despenalización del aborto.

La iniciativa no se podrá volver a discutir en el Congreso hasta el 1 de marzo de 2019, cuando comienza el nuevo curso legislativo, y tendrá que empezar de cero, si bien el Gobierno de Mauricio Macri sopesa incluir cambios sobre el aborto en la reforma del Código Penal que espera presentar este mes.

