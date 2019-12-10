Público
Al menos seis muertos en un tiroteo en un hospital de República Checa

Una persona, aún no identificada comenzó a disparar en una zona de espera, según informaron fuentes oficiales.

Al menos seis personas han muerto este martes en un hospital de la ciudad checa de Ostrava cuando una persona aún no identificada comenzó a disparar en una zona de espera, según informaron fuentes oficiales.

El ataque, cuyas causas aún se desconocen, se produjo sobre las 07.00 (06.00 GMT). Todos los accesos al hospital, situado en el campus de la Universidad de Ostrava, se encuentran cerrados.

(Habrá ampliación)

