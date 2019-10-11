El kirchnerismo volvería con fuerza a la presidencia de Argentina, según los datos que arroja la última encuesta publicada por Centro Estratégico Latinoamericano de Geopolítica (CELAG) . Alberto Fernández, escoltado por la expresidenta de la República, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, obtendría el 52% de los votos en los comicios del próximo 24 de noviembre, abriendo una brecha del 20% del voto sobre el actual presidente argentino, Mauricio Macri, que se quedaría en un 32%. La estimación, que se ha elaborado realizando una proyección de los indecisos y excluyendo el voto en blanco, tal como indica la ley electoral.
En caso de excluir a los indecisos, que todavía gozan de un mes y medio para decantarse por uno de los candidatos, el tándem Fernández-Fernández tendría una intención de voto directo del 48,5%, frente al 30,7% de Macri y su vicepresidente, Miguel A. Pichetto. Lejos queda la candidatura de Nicolás del Caño, que apenas obtiene un 7% en intención directa.
Pero estos no son los únicos datos adversos para el mandatario conservador, que parece encarar sus últimas semanas en la presidencia del país latinoamericano. El estudio muestra que el 36% de los encuestados colocan a Macri como el peor presidente de la historia democrática argentina.
La crisis económica que atraviesa el país argentino ha pasado factura a Mauricio Macri, que no ha visto funcionar su paquete de medidas económicas. Entre los encuestados, el 57% consideró que la situación económica de su familia había empeorado en el mandato del actual presidente, mientras que solo un 7% dice haber mejorado su estado.
