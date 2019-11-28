Público
Alemania Angela Merkel se planta ante la ultraderecha alemana: "Debemos oponernos al discurso extremista o no seremos libres"

En un gesto inusual en ella, la canciller alemana pronuncia un encendido discurso tras el feo gesto que ha tenido una diputada del AfD hacia otro socialista, al que le hizo el un gesto de degollamiento.

Angela Merkel interviene en el Parlamento alemán. (EFE)

La canciller alemana Angela Merkel ha protagonizado un gesto de apasionada fortaleza –algo muy excepcional en ella– contra la ultraderecha alemana durante su discurso ante el Bundestag (Parlamento alemán) con motivo del debate general de los presupuestos para 2020. En un discurso del que el PP debería tomar nota, Merkel ha querido marcar distancias con el partido Alternativa por Alemania (AfD en sus siglas en alemán), la tercer fuerza en la Cámara alemana con 94 parlamentarios, tras el feo gesto que ha tenido una diputada del AfD, Beatrix von Storch, hacia un parlamentario socialista, al que le hizo el un gesto de degollamiento

En un discurso muy apasionado, Merkel ha puesto a la ultraderecha en su sitio: "Hay libertad de expresión en nuestro país. A todos aquellos que dicen que no pueden expresar sus opiniones, les digo: si das tu opinión, debes asumir el hecho de que te pueden llevar la contraria. Expresar una opinión no es algo gratuito. La libertad de expresión tiene sus límites. Esos límites comienzan cuando se propaga el odio. Empiezan cuando la dignidad de otra persona es violada".

Merkel también se refirió a acontecimientos que han "sacudido" a la sociedad alemana como el asesinato en junio pasado del político local conservador Walter Lübcke a manos de un neonazi y el ataque antisemita hace casi dos meses en Halle que dejó dos muertos, cuando se cumplen setenta años de la Ley Fundamental.

La canciller recordó el artículo primero de la Ley Fundamental sobre la inviolabilidad de la dignidad del ser humano y que implica, también, dijo, libertad de opinión.

Merkel también afirmó que la libertad de opinión acaba ahí donde empieza el acoso, la incitación al odio y la violación de la dignidad del otro, advirtió, "y contra eso hay que luchar desde este Parlamento". En su opinión, "el Bundestag debe y deberá oponerse al discurso extremista". "De otra manera, nuestra sociedad no volverá a ser la sociedad libre que es", subrayó la canciller alemana.

