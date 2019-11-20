El médico Fritz von Weizsäcker, hijo del expresidente alemán Richard von Weizsäcker, murió este martes tras ser apuñalado por un hombre mientras se encontraba dando una charla sobre el hígado graso en una clínica de Berlín, según informan hoy los medios.
En el ataque resultó herido grave asimismo un policía que casualmente se encontraba entre el público y que trató de evitar la agresión.
El atacante, que estaba entre los asistentes, fue retenido por una veintena de oyentes hasta que llegó la policía.
La agresión mortal tuvo lugar hacia las 18.50 hora local (17.50 GMT) en una sala de conferencias de la unidad de psiquiatría de la Schlosspark-Klinik, en el barrio berlinés de Charlottenburg, donde Von Weizsäcker, de 59 años, ejercía como médico jefe de gastroenterología.
El médico murió en el lugar de los hechos, mientras que el herido fue trasladado a otro hospital. La policía informó hoy de que el atacante es un hombre de 57 años sin antecedentes.
Por el momento, se desconocen los motivos de la agresión, por lo que se espera que la familia de Von Weizsäcker, quien según los medios era muy apreciado por sus colegas, pueda aclarar si existían amenazas contra el médico.
Von Weizsäcker estudió medicina entre 1979 y 1987 en Alemania y desde 2005 era médico jefe en la unidad de medicina interna en la Schlosspark-Klinik. Era hijo de Richard von Weizsäcker (1920-2015), presidente de Alemania entre 1984 y 1994, y alcalde de Berlín Occidental entre 1981 y 1984.
El grupo mediático Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) publicaba ayer que los hospitales berlineses se han visto obligados a reforzar su seguridad con empresas privadas ante los crecientes incidentes violentos en sus instalaciones y con el fin de garantizar el funcionamiento del centro.
"Ya no sorprende a nadie que se necesiten vigilantes privados para garantizar la seguridad en eventos, en el transporte público, en comercios minoristas, en universidades, escuelas o agencias de empleo. Es una triste realidad que cada vez más también médicos y enfermeros tienen que ser protegidos", declaró Harald Olschok, de la confederación de servicios de seguridad privada (BDSW).
