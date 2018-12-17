Alemania indemnizará a los niños judíos huidos del régimen nazi

El Gobierno alemán indemnizará económicamente a los supervivientes del Kindertransport, los niños, en su mayoría judíos, que el Reino Unido recibió entre diciembre de 1938 y septiembre de 1939, provenientes de la Alemania nazi y países anexionados.
Según anunció este lunes la Conferencia sobre Demandas Materiales Judías contra Alemania, con sede en Nueva York, estas compensaciones a los supervivientes coincide con el 80 aniversario de ese éxodo, que se conoció como el Kindertransport.
Para proceder a la indemnización, se creará un fondo el próximo enero al que podrán dirigirse los supervivientes, algunos de los cuales "recibieron pequeños pagos en la década de 1950" bajo programas de compensación, lo que, indicó la organización, no impedirá que los reclamantes reciban este nuevo beneficio.
"Nuestros equipos nunca perdieron la esperanza de que llegaría el momento en el que pudiéramos hacer este anuncio histórico", afirma el presidente de esta asociación, Julius Berman.
Este transporte de menores, realizado en trenes, afectó a en torno 10.000 menores.
El Kindertransport comenzó cuando las autoridades británicas aceptaron recibir a menores de 17 años de Alemania y de países que el régimen de Adolf Hitler se había anexionado, en concreto de Austria y de parte de Checoslovaquia.
La organización asegura que muchos padres vieron en este medio la única oportunidad de salvar a sus hijos de "los horrores de vivir bajo los nazis".
