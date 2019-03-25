Público
Alemania Polémica en Alemania por usar modelos en ropa interior en una campaña a favor del casco para ciclistas

El lema también ha generado controversia en el país ya que reza: “Parece una mierda, pero me salva la vida”.

La modelo Alicija Köhler, para la campaña a favor del uso del caso para ciclistas en Alemania. / MINISTERIO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALEMANIA

La campaña alemana para concienciar sobre la importancia de usar el casco en el ciclismo ha provocado polémica en el país. La primera de las razones es el uso de modelos en ropa interior. La segunda, el lema “parece una mierda, pero me salva la vida”.

La idea del ministro de Transporte de Alemania, Andreas Scheuer, para la campaña está provocando críticas dentro de su propio partido, el conservador CSU. En concreto, se puede ver a seis jóvenes en ropa interior y con casco mientras posan para una sesión de fotos. Los escenarios son siempre interiores, algo que también ha sorprendido a los alemanes ya que se trata de un anuncio para promover la seguridad vial.

La política Maria Noichl, del SPD asegura que “es vergonzoso, estúpido y sexista”. Por su parte, la ministra de Familia, Franziska Giffey, ha contraatacado con una imagen suya en Facebook para demostrar que no hace falta llegar a ese extremo. "Querido Andreas Scheuer: ¡Estar completamente vestida también combina con un casco!", aseguraba la ministra.

Desde el Gobierno se defiende esta campaña institucional ya que “crea controversia y llega a la gente”, según ha explicado el portavoz del Ministerio de Transporte.

