Alemania La Policía alemana abate a un hombre con actitud agresiva que iba armado con un cuchillo

Los agentes dispararon sobre él tras haber intentado, sin éxito, reducirlo con gas pimienta y después de la intervención sobre el terreno de un agente de las fuerzas especiales.

Detienen a una persona frente al Rhein-Mosel-Halle, en Alemania
Imagen de archivo de agentes de la Policía alemana. (Fuente: DPA).

berlín

La policía alemana abatió este viernes en Hamburgo a un hombre armado con un cuchillo, que tras parar a varios automovilistas amenazó con su arma al conductor de un vehículo, informan fuentes policiales. Según testigos presenciales, el presunto atacante había gritado "Allahu Akbar" ("Alá es grande"), informa el diario sensacionalista Bild.

La policía disparó sobre el hombre tras haber intentado, sin éxito, reducirlo con gas pimienta y después de la intervención sobre el terreno de un agente de las fuerzas especiales -SEK- que se encontraba casualmente en la zona. El agresor resultó herido de gravedad y murió poco después, mientras un equipo sanitario de emergencia trataba de auxiliarlo.

Según dicho el rotativo, la policía investiga un presunto trasfondo radical o religioso en su acción. Por el momento, no se han facilitado detalles sobre la identidad del agresor.

