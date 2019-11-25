Público
Alemania Roban joyas y tesoros por valor de 1.000 millones de euros de un museo alemán 

La Policía alemana no ha podido detener ni identificar a ninguno de los sospechosos del golpe contra el Museo de la Bóveda Verde (Dresde), que cortaron el suministro eléctrico del lugar para perpetrar el crimen.

Un investigador de la Policía alemana inspecciona los exteriores del Museo de la Bóveda Verde (Dresde), lugar donde se cometió el robo./ Filip Singer (EFE)

Varios ladrones han robado joyas y otros tesoros por valor de hasta 1.000 millones de euros de un museo del este de Alemania en la madrugada del lunes, según informó el periódico alemán Bild. Los intrusos cortaron el suministro eléctrico en el Gruenes Gewoelbe de Dresde, o Museo de la Bóveda Verde, que alberga una de las mayores colecciones de joyas y riquezas de la corte de Europa, ha explicado el diario sin citar ninguna fuente.

La policía acordonó el palacio barroco de la ciudad de Dresde y dijo que todavía están tratando de averiguar qué patriomonio ha sido sustraído. "No hemos identificado a ningún sospechoso y tampoco hemos hecho ningún arresto", dijo el portavoz de la policía, Marko Laske. No ha habido comentarios por parte del personal del museo.

La colección fue fundada en el siglo XVIII por Augusto el Fuerte, elector de Sajonia y más tarde rey de Polonia. Uno de sus tesoros más conocidos, el "Diamante Verde" de Dresde, de 41 quilates, se encontraba en préstamo en el Metropolitan Museum of Art de Nueva York en el momento del robo.

Entre los objetos únicos expuestos en Dresde está una escultura de mesa de una corte real india del siglo XVIII, hecha de oro, plata, esmalte, piedras preciosas y perlas, o un servicio de café dorado de 1701 del joyero de la corte Johann Melchior Dinglinger, decorado con querubines.

Los tesoros de la Bóveda Verde sobrevivieron a los bombardeos de los aliados en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, aunque fueron llevados a la Unión Soviética como botín de guerra. Finalmente, la colección volvió a Dresde, capital del estado de Sajonia, en 1958.

El robo fue un golpe para Sajonia, según declaró el primer ministro del land -o estado federado-, Michael Kretschmer. "Las obras de la Bóveda Verde y del Palacio fueron construidas por el pueblo de Sajonia con muchos siglos de trabajo duro", aseveró.

