Alemania Al menos seis heridos en los enfrentamientos entre nazis y antifascistas en Alemania

La manifestación del movimiento de extrema derecha Pro Chemnitz y el partido La Izquierda contra ciudadanos extranjeros fue convocada tras la muerte en la madrugada del sábado de un alemán debido a heridas de arma blanca.

Partidarios de ultraderecha alemanes protestan en Chemnitz después de la muerte de un alemán que fue apuñalado el pasado fin de semana. / Reuters

Al menos seis personas han resultado heridas este lunes en enfrentamientos entre ultraderechistas y militantes antifascistas en el centro de la ciudad alemana de Chemnitz, escenario de manifestaciones de signo contrario después de un fin de semana en el que murió un alemán en una reyerta en la que participaron personas de distintas nacionalidades. Tras la muerte han denunciado ataques y "caza" al extranjero.

Dos de los heridos resultaron lesionados en el marco de las manifestaciones, mientras que otros cuatro --todos manifestantes de ultraderecha-- fueron atacados cuando se retiraban del lugar de las protestas.

La Policía no descarta que la cifra de heridos de este lunes pueda aumentar aún, ya que ha certificado el lanzamiento de petardos y objetos contundentes. Participantes en las manifestaciones han denunciado un "ambiente agresivo".

Las marchas del movimiento de extrema derecha Pro Chemnitz y el partido La Izquierda fueron convocadas tras la muerte en la madrugada del sábado al domingo de un alemán durante una fiesta debido a heridas de arma blanca. El hombre murió durante una pelea en la que otras dos personas resultaron heridas de gravedad.

Por el momento ha sido dictada orden de detención contra un sirio de 23 años y contra un iraquí de 22 años, quienes presuntamente apuñalaron a la víctima tras mantener una discusión. El crimen fue el detonante de incidentes racistas el domingo. Varios ultraderechistas llamaron a dar caza a la "criminalidad extranjera".

En las manifestaciones de esta noche participaron varios miles de personas. La Policía intentó con un enorme despliegue mantener separadas las marchas de la derecha y de la izquierda y tuvo que emplear cañones de agua para conseguirlo. Finalmente ambas concentraciones se han disuelto.

