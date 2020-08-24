Los exámenes practicados al opositor ruso Alexei Navalni en el hospital universitario de La Charité en Berlín refuerzan la idea de que hubo un envenenamiento, informó el centro médico. "Los hallazgos clínicos apuntan a una intoxicación con una sustancia inhibidora de colinesterasa", según asegura el centro médico.

La sustancia concreta no ha podido precisarse todavía, pero el hospital afirma que los efectos tóxicos han sido confirmados en varios laboratorios independientes. Navalni continua en coma, pero, según La Charité, actualmente su vida no está en peligro.

Los médicos de La Charité practicarán otros análisis más profundos para precisar cuál pudo haber sido la sustancia que causó el colapso de Navalni, que obligó al que el avión en el que viajaba aterrizara de emergencia en Omsk (Siberia).

Posteriormente, por iniciativa de la ONG Cinema for Peace, Navalni fue trasladado a Berlín en estado de coma. Navalni está siendo tratado actualmente con un antídoto y el desarrollo de la enfermedad, según la clínica, no es fácilmente previsible y no se pueden descartar secuelas en el sistema nervioso.

En Omsk los médicos rusos habían asegurado que todo apuntaba a que el colapso de Navalni se debía a un desorden metabólico. Los colaboradores de Navalni han sostenido desde el comienzo la teoría del envenenamiento.

