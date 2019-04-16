El Parlamento alemán (Bundestag) impuso este martes una multa de 402.900 euros a la ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) por el ingreso irregular de donativos relacionados con la campaña electoral, entre otros, del líder del partido, Jörg Meuthen.
Las investigaciones sobre la AfD, tercera fuerza del Bundestag y líder de la oposición parlamentaria, se abrieron hace unos meses, tras revelarse un primer ingreso sospechoso de vulnerar la ley de financiación de los partidos.
La dirección del partido admitió que el ingreso no se había registrado en la contabilidad como corresponde, pero lo atribuyó a un "error humano", tras lo que se revelaron nuevos pagos anómalos relacionados con campañas electorales.
(Habrá ampliación)
