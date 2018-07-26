Un vuelo de la compañía Air China que volaba de París a Pekín se vio obligado este jueves a regresar a la capital francesa después de despegar tras recibir una amenaza terrorista, según informó la aerolínea en su perfil de la red social Weibo, el equivalente a Twitter en el país asiático.
"Air China ha recibido un mensaje terrorista sospechoso. El vuelo CA876 ha regresado a París a salvo, con el avión y sus pasajeros sin daños", publicó la compañía en su perfil, sin que hayan trascendido más detalles de la amenaza ni de su procedencia.
Tanto la tripulación como los pasajeros están a salvo y serán recolocados en un nuevo vuelo lo antes posible, detalló la aerolínea.
En un vídeo al que ha tenido acceso el diario hongkonés South China Morning Post, presuntamente grabado en el interior del avión tras el aterrizaje en París, varios policías y perros policía rastrearon la aeronave al tiempo que los pasajeros desembarcaban por las escaleras.
El avión, un Boeing 787-9, tenía previsto el despegue de la terminal 1 del aeropuerto París-Charles de Gaulle a las 12.30 hora y llegaría a la terminal 3 del aeropuerto Capital Internacional de Pekín a las 4.45 de la madrugada en China.
