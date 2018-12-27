Público
América del Sur Rescatan en Bolivia a una mujer argentina 32 años después de su desaparición

La víctima fue trasladada por una red de trata de personas a territorio boliviano, donde era explotada sexualmente.

La mujer y el niño se reencontraron con sus familiares en la ciudad de Mar del Plata - Twitter de Gendamería Nacional

Una mujer argentina secuestrada hace 32 años por una red de trata de personas ha sido rescatada este miércoles en Bolivia y repatriada a su país, según ha informado la cadena Telesur.

La Policía Nacional de Bolivia y la Gendarmería argentina han coordinado el proceso de liberación de la mujer de 49 años y su hijo de 9 años.

La mujer desapareció hace más de 30 años y fue trasladada por una red de trata de personas a territorio boliviano, donde era explotada sexualmente.

Tanto la mujer como su hijo han sido trasladados a la ciudad argentina de Mar del Plata, donde la liberado ha logrado reunirse con sus familiares.

