Andrej Babis Miles de personas marchan en Praga para pedir la dimisión del primer ministro checo

El magnate Andrej Babis, acusado de conflicto de intereses y fraude con fondos europeos, se enfrentará el próximo miércoles a un moción de censura en el Parlamento de la República Checa.

23/06/2019.- Miles de personas marchan este domingo en Praga para pedir la dimisión del primer ministro checo, Andrej Babis. EFE/EPA/Filip Singer

Unos 250.000 manifestantes exigieron este domingo en Praga la dimisión del primer ministro checo, el magnate Andrej Babis, acusado de abusos con fondos europeos y pendiente de juicio, en lo que constituye la mayor protesta ciudadana desde la caída del comunismo en 1989.

La marcha, convocada por un movimiento cívico llamado "Un millón de momentos para la democracia", exigió también el cese de la ministra de Justicia, Marie Benesova, una antigua fiscal, a la que sus críticos acusan de querer proteger al primer ministro de posibles acciones legales en su contra.

Según una investigación comunitaria, el consorcio agroalimentacio Agrofert, propiedad de Babis, ha recibido millonarias ayudas de forma injustificada, incluso siendo ya él jefe de Gobierno. "Pedimos la dimisión de Marie Benesova y exigimos la dimisión de Andrej Babis", manifestó este domingo al inicio de la protesta Mikulas Minar, el líder de esta plataforma cívica que organiza desde hace varias semanas las protestas contra el primer ministro.

"No queremos colza, queremos mariposas", decía una de las cientos de pancartas exhibidas por los manifestantes, en alusión a los subsidios al biodiesel que recibe Agrofert, que extendió el cultivo de la colza a muchas zonas del país y que con sus pesticidas ha reducido las poblaciones locales de esos insectos.

El propio Babis, que lidera un gobierno en minoría, considera las alegaciones de las autoridades comunitarias como un "ataque a la República Checa".

El empresario de 64 años de edad, cuya populista Alianza de Ciudadanos Descontentos (ANO) gobierna en coalición con el partido socialdemócrata CSSD, se enfrentará el próximo miércoles a un moción de censura en el Parlamento de Praga.

La sesión de reprobación tiene pocas posibilidades de prosperar ya que la coalición cuenta con el apoyo del partido ultraderechista SDP y el Partido Comunista KSCM.

