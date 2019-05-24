Público
Animales Una perra sana recibe la eutanasia para ser enterrada junto a su dueña

En el Refugio de Animales del Condado de Chesterfield los trabajadores intentaron convencer a la familia para que no cumplieran la voluntad de la anciana.

Shih Tzu. EFE

Emma era un cruce de Shih Tzu que se pasaba los días junto a su dueña, una anciana de Richmond, Virginia. 

La mujer tomó en sus últimos días de vida la decisión de que quería que al morir su perra fuera enterrada con ella, a pesar de que esta contaba con buena salud. Por esta razón, al morir la dueña, Emma fue trasladada al Refugio de Animales del Condado de Chesterfield. En el refugio los trabajadores intentaron convencer a la familia para que no cumplieran la voluntad de la anciana. 

"Sugerimos en numerosas ocasiones que podrían dar al animal en adopción, porque era una perra a la que podríamos encontrar fácilmente un nuevo hogar", relató Carrie Jones, la gerente de la instalación, a la cadena NBC.

La propuesta fue rechazada por los familiares quienes trasladaron al can a un veterinario local para que recibiera la eutanasia. Después fue incinerada y enterrada junto a su dueña, según informa La Razón.

En el estado de Virginia está legalmente permitido enterrar a los dueños con sus mascotas. En cuanto a la eutanasia en animales es legal siempre que la llevan a cabo veterinarios con licencia, aunque estos mismo pueden negarse a realizarla si el animal se encuentra en buen estado. 

