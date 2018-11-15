Público
Corrupción Anticorrupción prueba que un exgobernador mexicano blanqueó dinero en España

Humberto Moreira fue presidente del Partido Revolucionario Institucional, una de las principales formaciones políticas en México. Dos testigos le acusan de apoyar cárteles de droga y pagar a los mexicanos para que le apoyaran en las elecciones. 

El exgobernador del Estado mexicano de Coahuila y expresidente del PRI, Humberto Moreira - Carlos Jasso/Reuters.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha aportado pruebas que verifican que Humberto Moreira, el exgobernador del Estado mexicano de Coahuila, blanqueó capitales en España, según ha informado La Vanguardia este jueves. 

El que también fue presidente de Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) - uno de los principales partidos políticos y formación actual de Enrique Peña Nieto -,  fue detenido hace dos años por la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF).

Arrestaron a Moreira en el aeropuerto de Barajas de Madrid cuando la UDEF comenzó a sospechar que éste hubo blanqueado en España el dinero que ganó de manera fraudulenta durante su mandato, que procedía del narcotráfico y otros delitos.

Moreira se defendió diciendo que todo el dinero movido era resultado del beneficio de sus sociedades. El juez aceptó las explicaciones del acusado y archivó el caso. 

Tres años después, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha logrado reabrir el caso del expresidente del PRI gracias a los testimonios de dos testigos que aseguran que Moreira se apropió de unos 3.000 millones de pesos. Además de blanquear capitales y apoyar cárteles de droga (entre otras le investigan por su vinculación con 'Los Zetas'), la Fiscalía sospecha que Moreira pagó a sus votantes para que secundaran su mandato.

Con las pruebas que delatan a Moreira, el juez de la Audiencial Nacional, Santiago Pedraz, ha reabierto la investigación que parecía haber culminado en enero del 2016 con su detención y seguida puesta en libertad. 

 

