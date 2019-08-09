Público
Un apagón sume en el caos varias ciudades de Reino Unido y afecta al tráfico ferroviario

Un fallo en la red nacional eléctrica ha dejado sin luz miles de hogares en ciudades de Inglaterra y Gales y ha afectado al tráfico ferroviario. También ha dejado sin luz varios semáforos en Londres.

Un autobús cruza el puente de Westminster, en Londres, donde se han instalado nuevas barreras de seguridad el 6 de junio de 2017 REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Parlamento en Westminster, situado en el centro de Londres / EFE

Miles de hogares en Reino Unido se han quedado sin luz debido a un apagón provocado por un fallo en la red eléctrica nacional. La avería, que ya se ha resuelto, también ha afectado al tráfico aéreo, al ferroviario e, incluso, ha dejado inoperativos varios semáforos en Londres.

Según apunta la BBC, la falta de luz se ha extendido a varios territorios de Inglaterra y Gales, y tiene su origen en "problemas" con dos generadores de la National Grid, empresa que presta servicios de electricidad y gas en Reino Unido.

A pesar de haber afectado al tráfico aéreo, la mayoría de los aeropuertos del territorio no han visto cortado su suministro eléctrico, a excepción del de Newcastle, que no ha tenido luz durante aproximadamente unos 15 minutos.

Donde sí se han producido retrasos y cancelaciones en los viajes ha sido en los desplazamientos en tren. Transport for London, organismo encargado de la mayoría de los asuntos relacionados con el transporte en Londres, ha avanzado que parte de su red ferroviaria se ha visto afectada por el fallo eléctrico.

Algunas empresas ya han retornado sus itinerarios a la normalidad, pero otras todavía no han conseguido restablecer el suministro eléctrico en sus instalaciones. El apagón se habría producido a media tarde, y se ha resuelto, según apuntan fuentes de la UK Power Networks, en menos de una hora.

