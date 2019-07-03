Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Apagón total Un "error operativo" de una empresa eléctrica fue el causante del apagón total en Argentina y Uruguay

El error ha sido reconocido por la empresa Transener en sus informes, mientras que el secretario de Energía argentino, Gustavo Lopetegui, ha aclarado que esto no se hubiera producido sin la "conjunción" de diversas circunstancias.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Argentina, Uruguay y Paraguay recuperan la electricidad tras el apagón. EFE / Marcelo Lacerda

Argentina, Uruguay y Paraguay recuperan la electricidad tras el apagón. EFE / Marcelo Lacerda

Un "error operativo" de la empresa de transporte de energía eléctrica de alta tensión Transener fue el principal causante del apagón total que afectó a Argentina, Uruguay y parte de Paraguay el pasado 16 de junio, informó el secretario de Energía argentino, Gustavo Lopetegui, en una audiencia en el Senado.

"Tendrían que haberla reprogramado (la Desconexión Automática de Generación, DAG) y no lo hicieron. Este error operativo ha sido reconocido por la empresa Transener en sus informes", señaló el funcionario del Gobierno de Mauricio Macri ante la presencia de diversos senadores oficialistas y opositores.

En la primera comparecencia oficial para dar cuenta de los informes preliminares por lo sucedido, Lopetegui remarcó que si bien lo ocurrido con la DAG fue el "evento desencadenante" del apagón total, este no se hubiera producido sin la "conjunción" de diversas circunstancias, que fue relatando de forma pormenorizada.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas