Un "error operativo" de la empresa de transporte de energía eléctrica de alta tensión Transener fue el principal causante del apagón total que afectó a Argentina, Uruguay y parte de Paraguay el pasado 16 de junio, informó el secretario de Energía argentino, Gustavo Lopetegui, en una audiencia en el Senado.
"Tendrían que haberla reprogramado (la Desconexión Automática de Generación, DAG) y no lo hicieron. Este error operativo ha sido reconocido por la empresa Transener en sus informes", señaló el funcionario del Gobierno de Mauricio Macri ante la presencia de diversos senadores oficialistas y opositores.
En la primera comparecencia oficial para dar cuenta de los informes preliminares por lo sucedido, Lopetegui remarcó que si bien lo ocurrido con la DAG fue el "evento desencadenante" del apagón total, este no se hubiera producido sin la "conjunción" de diversas circunstancias, que fue relatando de forma pormenorizada.
(Habrá ampliación)
