Jordania Apuñaladas cinco personas en las ruinas de Gerasa en Jordania

Un portavoz de los servicios de seguridad citado por medios locales ha confirmado el arresto de un sospechoso por el asalto. El Ministerio de Defensa ha confirmado que tres de las personas heridas no son españolas, tal y como habían señalado en un inicio fuentes de seguridad citadas por Reuters.

Imagen de archivo de las ruinas romanas de Gerasa. REUTERS

Tres turistas, un guía y un guardia de seguridad han sufrido heridas leves por un apuñalamiento múltiple perpetrado este miércoles en las inmediaciones de las ruinas romanas de Gerasa, situadas en el noroeste de Jordania, según fuentes de seguridad citadas por la agencia de noticias Reuters.

El periódico estatal Al Rai y la agencia oficial Petra también han informado de este incidente –sin aclarar las nacionalidades de las víctimas–. El Ministerio de Defensa ha confirmado que las turistas heridas no son españolas, tal y como habían señalado en un inicio fuentes de seguridad citadas por Reuters. Según la prensa oficial, las víctimas han sido evacuadas a hospitales, sin que hayan trascendido por ahora más detalles sobre el alcance de las heridas.

Un portavoz de los servicios de seguridad citado por medios locales ha confirmado el arresto de un sospechoso por el asalto, que habría tenido por objetivo a los turistas y su guía. El guardia supuestamente ha resultado herido cuando ha acudido al lugar de los hechos para intentar detener al agresor.

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación español no tiene confirmación por el momento sobre la nacionalidad de las víctimas.

(Habrá ampliación)

