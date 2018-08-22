Público
Arabia Saudí Arabia Saudí pide la pena de muerte por primera vez para una mujer activista

La Fiscalía del país está estudiando la pena de muerte contra cinco activistas defensores de Derechos Humanos, que actualmente están siendo juzgados por un tribunal de terrorismo del país.

El rey de Arabia Saudí, Salman bin Abdelaziz. REUTERS

La Fiscalía de Arabia Saudí está buscando la pena de muerte contra cinco activistas defensores de Derechos Humanos que están actualmente siendo juzgados por un tribunal de terrorismo del país por cargos relacionados únicamente con su activismo pacífico, según ha informado Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Entre los cinco activistas se encuentra Israa al Ghongham, que podría ser la primera mujer que se enfrenta a la pena de muerte por defender los Derechos Humanos. Según HRW, entre otras cosas, se les acusa de incitar a protestar, cantar canciones hostiles al régimen y participar en protestas en la región de Qatif.

HRW ha asegurado que los cinco activistas han estado detenidos en prisión preventiva y sin representación legal durante dos años y su próximo juicio se llevará a cabo el 28 de octubre.

"Cualquier ejecución es espantosa, pero buscar la pena de muerte para activistas com oIsraa al Ghomgham, que ni siquiera está acusada de comportamiento violento, es monstruosa", ha señalado la directora de HRW para Oriente Próximo, Sarah Leah Whitson.

Al Ghomgham es una activista chií conocida por su participación y documentación de manifestaciones masivas que comenzaron en 2011, pidiendo el fin de la discriminación sistemática a la que se enfrentan los ciudadanos chiíes saudíes en el país de mayoría suní.

Los activistas saudíes han afirmado a HRW que la reciente solicitud de la Fiscalía convierte a Al Ghomgham en la primera mujer activista en enfrentarse posiblemente a la pena de muerte por su trabajo, lo que supone un peligroso precedente para otras mujeres activistas que están actualmente detenidas, según la organización.

