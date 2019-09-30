Uno de los guardaespaldas más cercanos del rey saudí, Salman bin Abdulaziz, ha sido asesinado a tiros esta noche por un amigo durante una disputa en una vivienda en la ciudad costera de Yeda, a orillas del mar Rojo, informó hoy la agencia estatal SPA.
"Murió el general Abdulaziz bin Badah al Fagham cuando fue trasladado al hospital tras ser herido de bala por el asesino", dijo la agencia, que citó a la Policía de la región de Meca.
Según la fuente, el miembro de la guardia real fue a visitar a su amigo Turki bin Abdulaziz a su hogar en Yeda cuando un tercer amigo, identificado como Mamduh bin Mashaal, entró a la vivienda.
Tras una disputa entre Al Fagham y Mashaal, este último salió de la casa y regresó con un arma con la que disparó al guardaespaldas del monarca saudí. Al Fagham resultó herido y murió durante su traslado al hospital, mientras que Mashaal huyó de la vivienda, pero pereció al enfrentarse a las fuerzas de seguridad que le perseguían para que se entregara.
Además de la muerte de Mashaal, resultaron heridos cinco soldados saudíes, el hermano del dueño de la vivienda y su trabajador doméstico de nacionalidad filipina.
"Arabia Saudí lamenta su pérdida"
El embajador de Arabia Saudí en Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turki al Dakhil, señaló hoy en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que "Abdulaziz llevaba el bastón del rey Salman o sus gafas, lo que era un acto que le enorgullecía", además de que "le acercaron a los saudíes". Por ello, espetó, "Arabia Saudí lamenta su pérdida".
El canal estatal Al Ijbariya publicó en un tuit una fotografía del guardaespaldas.
Al Fagham era uno de los guardaespaldas más cercanos al rey y siempre se le veía en los actos públicos junto al monarca.
El periódico saudí Okaz describió a Al Fagham como "el guardián del rey", que siguió el camino profesional de su padre, que también fue guardaespaldas del anterior monarca saudí Abdalá durante tres décadas.
Este suceso ocurre a pocos días de que se cumpla el aniversario del asesinato del periodista y disidente saudí Jamal Khashoggi en el consulado de su país en Estambul perpetrado por un escuadrón de quince saudíes, entre ellos miembros de la Inteligencia y asesores del príncipe heredero, Mohamed bin Salman, lo que provocó una oleada de reacciones negativas contra el reino.
