La Oficina de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos considera que el proceso judicial abierto por Arabia Saudí contra los sospechosos del asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi es insuficiente y ha pedido de nuevo una investigación independiente del caso.
Khashoggi fue asesinado en el interior del consulado saudí en Estambul el pasado 2 de octubre por un comando que viajó expresamente desde el reino, supuestamente con la intención de convencerle de que regresa al país, ya que vivía exiliado en Estados Unidos.
Sin embargo, la implicación de al menos dos personas del entorno más próximo al príncipe heredero saudí en el asesinato ha puesto en duda la versión oficial de Riad de que ni el príncipe Mohamed bin Salmán ni su padre, el rey Salmán, estaban al tanto de la operación.
La Fiscalía saudí pidió la pena de muerte para cinco sospechosos del asesinato del reportero; una solicitud que no compartió la portavoz de la oficina de Derechos Humanos, Ravina Shamdasani.
"Nosotros siempre nos hemos mostrado contrarios a la pena de muerte. Lo que pedimos es una investigación independiente y con la participación internacional", ha manifestado.
