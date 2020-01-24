Estás leyendo: La ministra de Exteriores recibirá a Guaidó "como presidente encargado de Venezuela"

ARANCHA GONZÁLEZ LAYA La ministra de Exteriores recibirá a Guaidó "como presidente encargado de Venezuela"

Arancha González Laya subrayó que el objetivo del Gobierno español es que se celebren en Venezuela "unas elecciones libres y democráticas lo antes posible" y haya un "arreglo" entre venezolanos.

Arancha González Laya que será la nueva ministra de Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación. / EFE
La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya. EFE

madrid

efe

La ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, aseguró este viernes que este sábado a las 16 horas se reunirá con el presidente de la Asamblea de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, "en nombre de un Gobierno que reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela".

En una rueda de prensa en Rabat al término de su visita oficial a Marruecos, la ministra española subrayó que el objetivo del Gobierno español es que se celebren en Venezuela "unas elecciones libres y democráticas lo antes posible" y haya un "arreglo" entre venezolanos.

