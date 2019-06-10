A veces ocurren cosas que pueden considerarse simplemente un mal augurio. ¿Cómo considerar si no el hecho de que haya muerto el roble que plantaron en abril de 2018 en el jardín de la Casa Blanca Donald Trump y el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron como símbolo de su amistad?
Acompañados por sus respectivas esposas, Trump y Macron se fotografiaron plantando un roble que el presidente francés le regaló al estadounidense durante su primera visita oficial a Washington. Era un gesto simbólico: el roble provenía de un bosque en el norte de Francia en el que 2.000 soldados estadounidenses perdieron la vida durante la I Guerra Mundial, en concreto durante la batalla del bosque de Belleau.
Macron lo explicó así en su cuenta de Twitter: "Hace 100 años, soldados estadounidenses lucharon en Francia para defender nuestra libertad. Este roble será un recordatorio en la Casa Blanca de estos lazos que nos unen".
100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 24 de abril de 2018
Sin embargo, desde entonces las relaciones entre Trump y Macron se han deteriorado y la muerte del árbol ha venido de alguna manera a certificarlo.
Según informan varios medios, unos días después de ser plantado, el árbol fue puesto en cuarentena, aunque en su momento no se dio ninguna explicación. "Es una cuarentena que es obligatoria para cualquier organismo vivo importado a Estados Unidos", dijo entonces en Twitter Gerard Araud, el embajador francés en Estados Unidos ante la curiosidad de la prensa por lo que había pasado con el árbol.
Pero eso nunca ocurrió. De hecho, el roble murió durante esa cuarentena, según ha explicado una fuente diplomática. Ahora, en el lugar donde fue plantado sólo queda un poco de hierba amarillenta. Todo un símbolo.
