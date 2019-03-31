Argelia expulsa al periodista tunecino Tarek Amara, enviado de Reuters

Las autoridades argelinas expulsaron hoy del país al periodista tunecino Tarek Amara, enviado especial de la agencia de noticias Reuters, al que acusaron de mentir sobre las masivas manifestaciones que desde el 22 de febrero se repiten cada viernes en el país.
Una fuente policial confirmó a Efe que la expulsión está vinculada a una noticia difundida por la agencia en la que se cifraba en un millón el número de manifestantes congregados el último viernes en Argel y se subrayaba que la Policía usó gas lacrimógeno y balas de goma para dispersar a los congregados.
Cuando se le preguntó al reportero por sus fuentes, no las identificó, agregó la fuente policial, que indicó que Amara volverá este domingo a su país. Argelia es escenario desde hace seis semanas de multitudinarias protestas en la calles para exigir la salida de Abdelaziz Bouteflika, gravemente enfermo desde 2013, y la caída del "círculo de poder" que lo protege y maneja, al que la población responsabiliza de la aguda crisis política que atraviesa el país.
Este viernes, millones de personas volvieron a echarse a las calles para pedir la salida del propio Gaïd Salah, uno de los hombres más cercanos al mandatario, y protestar contra su propuesta de aplicar el artículo 102, que consideran una maniobra más de ese círculo para perpetuarse en el poder.
De ponerse en marcha el citado artículo, la transición quedaría en manos del presidente del Senado, Abdelkader Bensalah, otro de los apoyos más firmes del enfermo mandatario, opción que quiere evitar a toda costa la oposición.
Esta misma semana también fue detenido por unas horas Ali Fodal, director del grupo de información "Echourouk", el más importante de Argelia, al que las fuerzas de Seguridad interrogaron sobre una información publicada por el diario del mismo nombre sobre la corrupción.
