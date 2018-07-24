El Gobierno argentino oficializó la reforma militar anunciada este lunes por el presidente Mauricio Macri desde Campo de Mayo con la publicación del decreto que modifica la reglamentación formulada por Néstor Kirchner, que garantizaba el uso de las Fuerzas Armadas únicamente para ataques externos perpetrados por otros Estados. Basada en las “nuevas amenazas”, la doctrina de Cambiemos modificó el artículo principal para permitir que las tropas militares sean empleadas “ante cualquier otra forma de agresión externa”, incluyendo la lucha contra el narcotráfico y el terrorismo.
“Las Fuerzas Armadas, instrumento militar de la defensa nacional, serán empleadas en forma disuasiva o efectiva ante agresiones de origen externo contra la soberanía, la integridad territorial o la independencia política de la República Argentina; la vida y la libertad de sus habitantes, o ante cualquier otra forma de agresión externa que sea incompatible con la Carta de las Naciones Unidas”, sostiene el primer artículo del nuevo decreto.
El decreto 683/2018, publicado hoy en el Boletín Oficial con la firma del presidente, el jefe de Gabinete, Marcos Peña, y el ministro de Defensa, Oscar Aguad, enfatiza la colaboración de los militares en tareas de seguridad interior. "El Ministerio de Defensa considerará como criterio para las previsiones estratégicas, la organización, el equipamiento, la doctrina y el adiestramiento de las Fuerzas Armadas, a la integración operativa de sus funciones de apoyo logístico con las fuerzas de seguridad", señala la medida.
La reforma ya había sido anunciada por Macri un mes atrás durante el acto por el Día del Ejército. Este lunes, desde Campo de Mayo volvió a anunciar el cambio de doctrina en política de defensa y seguridad nacional, que incluye "colaboración" de efectivos de las tres Fuerzas Armadas en tareas de "seguridad interior" y su participación "en la custodia y protección de los objetivos estratégicos".
Macri afirmó que "es importante" que las fuerzas militares "puedan colaborar con la seguridad interior, principalmente brindando apoyo logístico en la zona de frontera, interviniendo frente a la prevención de eventos de carácter estratégicos".
El nuevo decreto justifica la necesidad de “nuevos roles y funciones” como consecuencia de “la evolución del entorno de Seguridad y Defensa” y establece como principio fundamental de la “reestructuración” la prioridad al accionar conjunto y a la integración operativa de las fuerzas, así como con las fuerzas de seguridad en sus funciones de apoyo.
