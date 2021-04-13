BUenos aires
Un tiroteo se produjo en la madrugada de este martes frente a la casa de la titular de la Asociación Madres de Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, cuando dos hombres intentaron asaltar a sus escoltas, lo que fuentes oficiales han calificado como un intento de robo común.
Pasada la medianoche, dos hombres se bajaron de un vehículo e intentaron robar a los efectivos de la Policía Federal que custodiaban la casa de Bonafini en la ciudad de La Plata, la capital de la provincia de Buenos Aires.
El forcejeo entre los escoltas y los ladrones derivó en un tiroteo y en que uno de los presuntos delincuentes resultó herido.
"Los dos agentes estaban de civil" es decir sin uniforme, declararon fuentes oficiales. "Todo indica que se trató de un intento de robo común", explicaron.
Los asaltantes ya han sido detenidos y puestos a disposición judicial.
