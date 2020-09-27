Estás leyendo: Armenia decreta la ley marcial y movilización general por choques con Azerbaiyán

"Por una resolución del Gobierno, se declara la ley marcial y una movilización general en la República de Armenia", señaló el primer ministro, Nikol Pashinián.

Armenia decreta la ley marcial y movilización general por los choques con Azerbaiyán / EFE
Tiflis

efe

El Gobierno de Armenia decretó hoy la ley marcial y una movilización general ante la escalada del conflicto en la zona del conflicto de Nagorno Karabaj.

"Por una resolución del Gobierno, se declara la ley marcial y una movilización general en la República de Armenia", señaló el primer ministro, Nikol Pashinián, en su cuenta oficial de la red social Facebook.

