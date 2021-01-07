Estás leyendo: Trump acepta el final de su mandato y promete una "transición ordenada"

El presidente saliente ha prometido una "transición ordenada", después de que el Congreso ratificara la victoria electoral del mandatario electo Joe Biden.

Donald Trump en una imagen de archivo.
Donald Trump en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

El presidente saliente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha aceptado finalmente que su Presidencia será de un solo mandato y prometió una "transición ordenada", después de que el Congreso ratificara la victoria electoral del mandatario electo Joe Biden.

