Pena de muerte Asciende el número de defensores de la pena de muerte en EEUU por primera vez en cuarenta años

El porcentaje de defensores de la pena de muerte se ha incrementado en cinco puntos -del 49% al 54%-. Los republicanos son los principales defensores de la medida, aunque el apoyo de los independientes ha aumentado.

Un preso antes de recibir la inyección letal/EFE

El número de partidarios de la pena de muerte ha aumentado por primera vez en cuatro décadas después de que los Estados de Tennessee, Nevada y Nebraska hayan implantado de nuevo esta práctica. Según un estudio del Centro de Investigación Pew, que recoge El País, el porcentaje de defensores de la pena de muerte se ha incrementado en cinco puntos -del 49% al 54%-, frente a los que se muestran en contra, que ha disminuido hasta el 39%.

Los simpatizantes del partido republicanos son quienes defienden la pena de muerte, mientras que los independientes y los demócratas se oponen a la medida. Aunque, el apoyo de los independientes aumentó del 44% al 52% en tan solo un año.

Según la encuesta, los evangélicos y los protestantes continúan defendiendo el castigo, mientras que los católicos están divididos casi a la par. El sondeo también recoge que cuánta más educación tienen los encuestados, más discrepan de la medida.

Trump no se ha volcado en el debate de la pena de muerte. Su mayor participación fue amenazar con que los narcotraficantes de opiáceos deberían ser ejecutados por ser los responsables de la muerte de 175 personas cada día en el país a causa de una sobredosis.

