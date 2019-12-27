Las autoridades han elevado este viernes a 28 los muertos causados por el tifón Phanfone, a dos los heridos y 12 desaparecidos, a su paso los días 25 y 26 de diciembre por la región central de Filipinas con fuertes lluvias y vientos de hasta 195 kilómetros por hora.
Así informó en su último boletín el Centro Nacional de Reducción de Desastres (NDRRMC, siglas en inglés), que precisó que el tifón ya se encuentra fuera del archipiélago, unos 335 kilómetros al oeste de Subic, en la costa noroeste.
La mayoría de los muertos se produjeron en la isla de Panay, en la región de Visayas Occidental, aunque el tifón también provocó fuertes lluvias e inundaciones en su trayectoria hacia el noroeste del archipiélago.
Phanfone, bautizado localmente como Úsula, destruyó embarcaciones, casas y provocó inundaciones, lo que obligó a unas 39.000 personas a reguardarse en refugios temporales, y dejó cerca de 90 municipios sin electricidad.
El tifón también causó daños en cerca de 60.000 hectáreas de cultivo y en la pesca, valorados en más de 571 millones de pesos (unos 11,27 millones de dólares o 10,15 millones de euros), principalmente en las islas Visayas.
Los tifones son frecuentes en Filipinas
Filipinas recibe cada año entre 15 y 20 tifones durante la temporada de lluvias, que comienza en torno a los meses de mayo y junio y suele concluir entre noviembre y diciembre.
En noviembre de 2013, el supertifón Haiyan provocó más de 6.300 muertos, un millar de desaparecidos y 14 millones de damnificados con vientos sostenidos de 235 kilómetros por hora que causaron un tsunami que arrasó kilómetros de costa.
