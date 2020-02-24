Estás leyendo: Ascienden a cuatro las víctimas mortales por el coronavirus en Italia

Ascienden a cuatro las víctimas mortales por el coronavirus en Italia

A la espera de que se actualice la cifra de contagiados, ya son 185 los infectados en las cuatro regiones del norte de Italia afectadas por el COVID-19.

24/02/2020- Una mujer con mascarilla lee el diario 'Il Giorno' frente a la catedral de Milan (Italia). / REUTERS
madrid

efe

Un hombre de 84 años ingresado en el hospital Juan XXII de Bérgamo, en Lombardía, norte de Italia, es la cuarta víctima por contagio de coronavirus, anunciaron las autoridades locales.

Los tres fallecidos anteriores eran una mujer que murió en la provincia de Cremona, un hombre de 78 años de Vo' Euganeo, en la provincia de Padua (Véneto) y una mujer de 77 años que estuvo en Codogno y que dio positivo al virus en una prueba realizada tras su muerte.

A la espera de que se actualice la cifra de contagiados, ya son 185 los infectados en las cuatro regiones del norte de Italia afectadas por el coronavirus. El número de contagios en la región de Lombardía, en el norte de Italia, alcanza los 150 frente a los 112 comunicados anoche, informó el presidente de la región, Attilio Fontana, en una entrevista radiofónica.

"El número de infectados está aumentando. Estamos en 150 en la región, según los datos que nos han comunicado hace algunos minutos. Esperemos que las medidas que hemos tomado ayuden a frenar el contagio", explicó. Fontana admitió que nadie podía pensar "que fuese tan agresiva la difusión" del virus.

Los últimos datos proporcionados por el jefe de la Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli, confirmaban 21 casos en Véneto, dos de ellos están en el hospital de Venecia, 9 en la región de Emilia Romagna, mientras que ascienden a seis los positivos en Piamonte.

El temor a que la difusión sea mayor ha llevado a las regiones de Piamonte, Lombardía, Véneto a tomar medidas extraordinarias durante al menos esta semana, por lo que se han suspendido todas las fiestas, eventos, como el carnaval de Venecia, manifestaciones culturales y deportivas y cerrado museos, escuelas y universidades.

