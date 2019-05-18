Público
Salesianos Asesinado un misionero salesiano español en Burkina Faso

El presunto autor del crimen es un cocinero que trabajó en la congregación Don Bosco, en la ciudad de Bobo Dioulasso.

El misionero español asesinado en Burkina Faso, en el centro, con camiseta blanca. / SALESIANOS

Un cura católico fue asesinado este viernes en un centro salesiano Don Bosco en la ciudad de Bobo Dioulasso, suroeste de Burkina Faso, a manos de un antiguo cocinero que trabajó en la congregación, confirmó el Gobierno burkinés.

"Los primeros indicios de la investigación revelan que este acto estaría ligado a un despido que (el cocinero) consideraba abusivo", detalló el Ministerio de Comunicación en un comunicado.

El sacerdote, identificado en medios locales como el padre Fernando Fernández, fue apuñalado al mediodía durante la comida por el presunto autor, un excocinero que trabajó en el centro religioso durante siete años.

Durante este incidente, un segundo cura de origen togolés resultó herido, mientras que estudiantes del centro intentaron linchar al agresor, que se encuentra bajo custodia policial. 

