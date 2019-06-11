El ecologista mexicano José Luis Álvarez Flores, defensor del santuario del mono saraguato en el estado suroriental mexicano de Tabasco, fue hallado muerto este lunes a causa de cinco disparos. Según confirmó el presidente de las Unidades de Manejo Ambiental (Uma) de Tabasco, Miguel Pérez, a la Agencia Efe, el hombre, de 64 años, fue encontrado cerca de la localidad de Calatraba, municipio de Palenque (México).
No era la primera vez que recibía amenazas. Álvarez ya había pedido protección a las autoridades, pero que nunca la recibió. "Reprobamos este cobarde asesinato, exigimos justicia, que protejan a su familia y a otros dos defensores más que fueron amenazados", declaró Pérez al confirmar que, junto al cadáver, había varias notas con amenazas a familiares y ecologistas.
José Luis Álvarez no solo era defensor del mono saraguato sino también de otras especies cuyo hábitat se encuentra el peligro por la explotación ilegal del Usumacinta. "Esto es abominable, era una persona agradable, su defecto fue defender (contra) la extracción ilegal de arena, esa fue su lucha", lamentó Pérez.
El ecologista fue, además, el creador en 2012 la Uma Saraguanto, un área protegida de aproximadamente 345 hectáreas en Chablé, Tabasco, donde habitan un centenar de monos saraguato, además de otras especies protegidas.
