Sucesos El asesinato de una niña de 9 años a manos de su padre y su madrastra estremece a Portugal 

La menor habría muerto el pasado jueves en la casa donde residía con su familia y su cadáver fue hallado en un un bosque cercano.

Policía Judiciaria Portugal
El padre y la madrastra, de 32 y 38 años de edad, respectivamente, se encuentran detenidos por posibles delitos de homicidio y ocultación de cadáver. (EFE)

lisboa

efe

En plena pandemia por el coronavirus Portugal es un país conmocionado por el asesinato de una niña de 9 años a manos presuntamente de su padre y si madrastra. La Policía Judiciaria (PJ) cree que ellos son los responsables de la muerte de la niña de 9 años que fue hallada el domingo sin vida en un bosque de eucaliptos tras cuatro días desaparecida. Los investigadores sostiene que el padre de la menor y su actual pareja habrían abandonado el cadáver de la menor tras haber muerto ella en la vivienda familiar.

Según explicó en una rueda de prensa un portavoz de la PJ, António Jordão, la hipótesis que sostiene la investigación es que la menor habría muerto el pasado jueves en la casa donde residen el padre, la madrastra y otros dos menores y, posteriormente, el cuerpo fue abandonado entre los eucaliptos.

Por tanto, el padre y la madrastra, de 32 y 38 años de edad, respectivamente, se encuentran detenidos por posibles delitos de homicidio y ocultación de cadáver, entre otros, según la misma fuente.

Tras la denuncia de la desaparición el pasado jueves, el cuerpo fue descubierto el domingo en una zona denominada Sierra del Rey, próxima a la aldea de Atouguia da Baleia, un pueblo de la comarca de Peniche (región Centro) en el que residen el padre y la madrastra y donde la menor estaría pasando unos días de asueto.

Según la PJ, el cuerpo fue localizado gracias al operativo desplegado por las diferentes fuerzas policiales de Portugal y tras numerosas consultas a varias personas.

En relación a las causas del homicidio, Jordão explicó que las informaciones recogidas apuntan a "cuestiones internas del funcionamiento familiar".

