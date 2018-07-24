Esta mañana el periodista Rubén Pat Cahuich fue asesinado a tiros a la salida de un bar en el centro de la localidad turística de Playa del Carmen, en el Caribe Mexicano. Pat Cauich era colaborador de varios medios impresos y digitales en Playa del Carmen y también era propietario del semanario Playa News.
Además, el locutor Luis Pérez García, de más de 80 años, murió tras ser apuñalado en su domicilio de Ciudad de México, que posteriormente fue incendiado, según ha confirmado hoy la fiscalía de la capital mexicana. El crimen tuvo lugar la semana pasada en Iztapalapa, distrito ubicado en el este de Ciudad de México y uno de los más conflictivos de la capital.
Con los homicidios de Pérez y de Pat Cauich, al menos nueve informadores han sido asesinados en lo que lleva de año. El año pasado fueron 12 los informadores asesinados en México.
De acuerdo con la organización Artículo 19, desde que el actual presidente del país, Enrique Peña Nieto, subió al poder en 2012, al menos 44 comunicadores mexicanos han perdido la vida en atentados que posiblemente están relacionados con su actividad periodística.
