Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El asesor de seguridad de Trump lo deja claro: "Es una oportunidad de negocio, tenemos mucho en juego en Venezuela"

John Bolton, en una entrevista para Fox Business afirma que están en conversaciones con las principales compañías estadounidense para "producir el petróleo en Venezuela". Una posibilidad que, añade el político, "marcaría la diferencia".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
John Bolton, asesor en materia de seguridad de John Bolton.- EFE

John Bolton, asesor en materia de seguridad de John Bolton.- EFE

El asesor de seguridad del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, John Bolton, ha afirmado en una entrevista a la cadena Fox Business que están en conversaciones con las principales compañías estadounidense para "producir el petróleo en Venezuela". En dicha entrevista, Bolton añadía que la posibilidad de operar desde suelo venezolano "marcaría la diferencia".

Bolton dejó caer también que para que esta situación se haga realidad antes debería producirse el derrocamiento del Gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro. "Es una oportunidad de negocio, tenemos mucho en juego haciendo que esto salga de la manera correcta", llego a decir el político dejando más que claras las intenciones del Ejecutivo de Trump en la zona.

Una postura que ya evidenció con el apoyo inmediato al diputado opositor Juan Guaidó, autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela al que el Departamento de Estado llegó a calificar de "presidente encargado" de Venezuela para "recibir y controlar ciertos activos".

El descuido de Bolton

El asesor de seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos cometía apenas unas horas antes de la entrevista un descuido que ha dado que hablar. Según muestran varias fotografías, tenía escrito en su cuaderno "5.000 tropas a Colombia" durante la rueda de prensa en la que la Casa Blanca anunció sanciones contra la compañía estatal Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

En una ampliación de dichas fotografías tomadas por diversos medios de comunicación durante la rueda de prensa se aprecian dos inscripciones en el cuaderno de Bolton: la primera reza "Afganistán, bienvenidas las negociaciones" de paz con los talibanes, mientras que la segunda dice "5.000 tropas a Colombia".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas