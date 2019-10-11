Cientos de manifestantes prodemocráticos enmascarados marcharon por el distrito comercial central de Hong Kong al mediodía del viernes, ocupando una calle principal e interrumpiendo el tráfico mientras la ciudad se preparaba para otro fin de semana de disturbios.
Cantando reivindican sus demandas principales y denuncian lo que ellos consideran como brutalidad policial, la multitud ocupó pacíficamente las calles del distrito financiero, donde se encuentran algunas de las propiedades inmobiliarias más caras del mundo, antes de dispersarse.
El operador de metro de Hong Kong había abierto todas las estaciones por la mañana por primera vez en una semana antes de otra ronda de protestas contra el Gobierno, mientras que la legislatura de la ciudad comenzó su primera sesión desde que los manifestantes irrumpieron en el edificio en julio.
En la primera sesión de la legislatura se subrayó la tensión y división que vive la ciudad tras cuatro meses de protestas
Los legisladores a favor del sistema establecido y los partidarios de la democracia se gritaron entre sí antes del comienzo de la sesión, subrayando la tensión y las divisiones en el centro financiero asiático después de cuatro meses de protestas a favor de la democracia.
Algunos legisladores llevaban máscaras negras mientras estaban sentados en la cámara, mientras que otros llevaban pancartas que decían: "La brutalidad policial aún existe, ¿cómo vamos a reunirnos?"
El uso de máscaras faciales fue prohibido por los poderes de emergencia de la era colonial invocados por la líder de Hong, Kong Carrie Lam, hace una semana.
Las protestas han sumido a la ciudad en su peor crisis desde que pasó de la dominación británica a la china en 1997, planteando el mayor desafío popular al presidente chino Xi Jinping desde que llegó al poder en 2012.
