Asociaciones LGTB denuncian un brutal asesinato de un joven gay en Letonia

Kindzulis tenía 29 años y trabajaba como cuidador. Las heridas de quemadura por las que murió ocuparon el 85% de su cuerpo. La Policía no descarta el suicidio.

Joven asesinado en Letonia en un presunto ataque homófobo.
"Normunds Kindzulis, víctima del incendio provocado homofóbico en Letonia la semana pasada, ha sucumbido a sus heridas. Nuestro más sentido pésame a su pareja y familia, y a toda nuestra comunidad en Letonia". Con estas palabras, la organización EuroPride se despide de este joven letón, víctima de un presunto ataque homófobo en Tukums. 

Mientras las asociaciones proLGTB denuncian un fondo homófobo, la Policía no consideraba necesario abrir una investigación, porque podría haberse debido a un suicidio tras amenazas, recoge el medio francés Le Parisien.

Kindzulis tenía 29 años y trabajaba como cuidador. Las heridas de quemadura ocuparon el 85% de su cuerpo. El joven había recibido amenazas de muerte y se había trasladado de Riga a Tukums, una ciudad a 70 km al oeste de la capital.

El compañero de habitación de la víctima, también hospitalizado por el ataque, dice que descubrió a su amigo "ardiendo como una antorcha" fuera de casa. Intentó salvarle, pero la situación era extrema y le fue imposible.

