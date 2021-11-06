Actualizado:
Al menos ocho personas murieron y decenas resultaron heridas en la noche del viernes por una presunta avalancha en la primera jornada del Astroworld Festival, un evento musical que tiene lugar en Houston, en el estado de Texas, dijeron las autoridades.
"Decenas de personas resultaron heridas", dijo el jefe de bomberos de Houston, Sam Peña, durante una conferencia de prensa ofrecida este sábado, antes de señalar que se investigan las causas exactas del siniestro, aseguran medios locales.
Los servicios de bomberos explicaron que el incidente se produjo cuando la multitud comenzó a "comprimirse hacia el frente del escenario". Esta situación provocó escenas de pánico entre los asistentes y peleas, con lo que se produjeron los primeros heridos.
El incidente tuvo lugar, al parecer, durante la actuación del rapero estadounidense Travis Scott, uno de los muchos conciertos programados dentro de este festival.
"Lo peor del incidente comenzó alrededor de las 21:15 hora local cuando la multitud de aproximadamente 50.000 personas comenzó a moverse hacia el frente del escenario", explicó a los medios Sam Peña.
La vista cenital desde las cámaras instaladas en el recinto mostraron la intensa actividad policial y de los servicios de bomberos en el área del evento, según medios locales.
Los organizadores detuvieron el concierto cuando fue evidente que varias personas habían resultaron heridas, explicó, por su parte el jefe de la policía de Houston, Troy Finner.
Finner indicó que era demasiado pronto para determinar qué fue lo que provocó la presumible avalancha de la multitud que causó las muertes y rechazó cualquier especulación al respecto hasta que no concluya la investigación
