Una persona ha muerto y otras diez han resultado heridas como consecuencia de un incidente violento registrado en el interior de un centro de Formación Profesional en la localidad de Kuopio, en el este de Finlandia, según ha informado la Policía local y la cadena de radiotelevisión YLE.
En su cuenta de Twitter, la Policía de la región oriental de Finlandia ha explicado que ha detenido a una persona en relación con el incidente, de nacionalidad finlandesa. El arrestado portaba un arma de fuego y habría utilizado un arma blanca para realizar el ataque. Una persona ha sido encontrada muerta en el lugar del ataque, las instalaciones de una academia de Formación Profesional Savon, dentro del centro comercial Hermann. Para poner fin al incidente, los agentes han hecho uso de sus armas de fuego.
10 people have been injured and taken to hospital and one person has been found dead in the school facilities. Two have been injured severely and one of the people in hospital is the suspected perpetrator. #police #Kuopio— Itä-Suomen poliisi (@PoliisiIS) October 1, 2019
"Un muerto fue encontrado en las instalaciones del centro de formación", ha indicado la Policía finesa. En un mensaje anterior, la Policía ha señalado que el incidente violento ha tenido lugar en el interior del Centro de Formación Profesional Savon, situado en el mismo edificio que el centro comercial Hermann, en la localidad de Kuopio.
La cadena YLE ha informado de que se ha decretado la situación de alerta por desastre grave en el Hospital Universitario de Kuopio, al que han sido trasladadas las nueve personas heridas.
