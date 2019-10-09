Público
Ataque en Halle Al menos dos muertos en Alemania tras un tiroteo cerca de una sinagoga

El suceso ha tenido lugar en la ciudad de Halle, en el este del país, donde un hombre ha disparado contra varias personas.  El diario 'Bild' informa de que el agresor, que se ha dado a la fuga, habría lanzado también una granada de mano en el cementerio judío. La Policía de Halle ha pedido la población no salir de sus casas.

La Policía alemana acordona la zona donde se produjo el tiroteo. (REUTERS)

Dos personas han muerto este miércoles en la ciudad de Halle, en el este de Alemania, después de que un hombre les disparara en las inmediaciones de una sinagoga. El autor de los disparos se dio a la fuga en un vehículo, informaron fuentes policiales, que pidieron a la población no salir de sus viviendas.

"Tenemos un despliegue en Halle", dijo la policía local en un mensaje en Twitter. "Según hallazgos preliminares, hay gente asesinada. Estamos realizando búsquedas urgentes. Autor en fuga. Por favor, quédense en casa o busquen otro lugar seguro".

Según el diario Bild, el tiroteo se produjo en las cercanías de una sinagoga y el hombre habría lanzado además una granada de mano en el cementerio judío.

Este medio asegura también que una persona que iba vestida con un traje de camuflaje abrió fuego con un arma automática y que entre las víctimas hay una mujer, y que después emprendió la huida en dirección a Leipzig en Sajonia.

El tiroteo se produjo en la Humboldtstrasse, informa la televisión pública regional MDR, que apunta asimismo a la existencia de un templo judío en la zona y precisa que se desconoce si hay relación directa entre éste y el ataque.

Halle es una ciudad del estado federado de Sajonia-Anhalt, a 170 kilómetros en dirección suroeste de Berlín.

