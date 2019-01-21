Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Atentado Afganistán Cerca de 100 muertos en un ataque talibán a una base del servicio secreto de Afganistán

El Consejo Provincial de Maidan Wardak asegura que unos 60 cuerpos han sido recuperados de las ruinas en las últimas horas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cerca de 100 muertos en un ataque talibán a una base del servicio secreto de Afganistán

Cerca de 100 muertos en un ataque talibán a una base del servicio secreto de Afganistán

Cerca de cien miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad murieron hoy en un ataque de los talibanes a una base de la principal agencia de seguridad de Afganistán, el Directorio Nacional de Seguridad (NDS, en inglés), recientemente construida en la provincia central de Maidan Wardak.

"De acuerdo con la información que manejo, el número de muertos hasta ahora aumentó a casi cien personas", dijo a Efe el miembro del Consejo Provincial de Maidan Wardak Sardar Bakhtiar, que aseguró que unos 60 cuerpos fueron recuperados de las ruinas en las últimas horas.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas