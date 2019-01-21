Cerca de 100 muertos en un ataque talibán a una base del servicio secreto de Afganistán

Cerca de cien miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad murieron hoy en un ataque de los talibanes a una base de la principal agencia de seguridad de Afganistán, el Directorio Nacional de Seguridad (NDS, en inglés), recientemente construida en la provincia central de Maidan Wardak.
"De acuerdo con la información que manejo, el número de muertos hasta ahora aumentó a casi cien personas", dijo a Efe el miembro del Consejo Provincial de Maidan Wardak Sardar Bakhtiar, que aseguró que unos 60 cuerpos fueron recuperados de las ruinas en las últimas horas.
(Habrá ampliación)
