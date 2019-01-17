Al menos ocho personas muertas y diez heridas por la detonación de un coche bomba en el estacionamiento de la Escuela de Policía General Francisco de Paula Santander en Bogotá, confirmó el Ministerio de Defensa.
Según un comunicado de ese despacho, la explosión "hasta el momento deja 8 personas muertas y 10 heridos" y por ese motivo el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, canceló un consejo de seguridad que iba a realizar hoy en Quibdó, capital del departamento del Chocó, y regresó a Bogotá.
"Estoy regresando de inmediato a Bogotá con la cúpula militar ante el miserable acto terrorista cometido en la Escuela General Santander contra nuestros policías", escribió el presidente en su cuenta de Twitter. Las autoridades no han explicado cómo el vehículo con la bomba fue ingresado en la sede de la escuela donde se forman los oficiales de la policía colombiana, situada en el sur de Bogotá.
#Quibdó | Estoy regresando de inmediato a Bogotá con la Cúpula Militar ante el miserable acto terrorista cometido en la Escuela General Santander contra nuestros policías.— Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) 17 de enero de 2019
"Todos los colombianos rechazamos el terrorismo y estamos unidos para enfrentarlo. Colombia se entristece pero no se doblega ante la violencia", manifestó Duque en otro mensaje. Las primeras imágenes del lugar muestran los hierros retorcidos del vehículo en una de las calles internas de la escuela policial y árboles partidos por la mitad por la fuerza de la explosión.
"Ya se pusieron en marcha los protocolos de investigación para dar con los responsables de este hecho terrorista. Mientras tanto, los heridos están recibiendo atención en el Hospital Policlínica de la Policía Nacional", agregó el Ministerio de Defensa en el comunicado.
Unidades del cuerpo de bomberos de Bogotá llegaron hasta el lugar del atentado para socorrer a las víctimas que, según medios locales, al parecer son cadetes que hacían curso de oficial en esa institución.
