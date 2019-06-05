Al menos 14 policías egipcios murieron hoy en un ataque contra un puesto de control en la ciudad de Al Arish, en el norte de la península del Sinaí (noreste), informaron a Efe fuentes de seguridad.
En el ataque, confirmado por la televisión estatal egipcia, también murieron al menos cuatro terroristas, mientras que otros lograron huir, según dijo a Efe una fuente de seguridad en la región.
El Ministerio de Interior confirmó la muerte de ocho policías, entre ellos un oficial, y de cinco terroristas, según un comunicado difundido por la agencia oficial MENA.
La Policía está inspeccionando las rutas de escape de la zona donde ocurrió el tiroteo, en el sur de Al Arish, ciudad a orillas del Mediterráneo, para tratar de capturar a los terroristas huidos, según agregó el comunicado oficial.
El Norte del Sinaí es la base de operaciones de Wilayat Sina, grupo terrorista afiliado al Estado Islámico (EI) que ha reivindicado la autoría de decenas de ataques terroristas en los últimos años.
El Ejército y la Policía egipcia están desarrollando una ofensiva contra el terrorismo centrada en el Norte del Sinaí que ha causado centenares de muertos, según cifras oficiales.
Human Rights Watch calcula que desde enero de 2014 hasta junio del año pasado, 3.076 insurgentes y 1.226 miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad han muerto en combate en la campaña del Sinaí, según un informe publicado la semana pasada, cuyo contenido ha sido rechazado por el Gobierno egipcio.
En la región está en vigor un estado de exclusión militar, por lo que la prensa no puede acceder a la zona para verificar las informaciones de forma independiente.
