La Fiscalía holandesa aseguró este martes que "no parece que haya una relación" entre las víctimas y el principal sospechoso detenido.

Miembros de las Fuerzas Especiales de la Policía revisan un tranvía en la plaza 24 de Octubre en Utrecht (Holanda). - EFE

La Fiscalía holandesa aseguró este martes que "no parece que haya una relación" entre las víctimas y el principal sospechoso detenido ayer por el tiroteo ocurrido en la ciudad de Utrecht, que causó tres muertos y cinco heridos.

Aunque no descarta otros motivos, subraya que hay "una carta localizada en el coche del detenido" que mantiene el terrorismo como objetivo del ataque.

El Servicio de la Fiscalía subraya también que sigue teniendo en cuenta como "consideración seria" que Gökmen Tanis, turco de 37 años, haya podido tener "una motivación terrorista" con el tiroteo en un tranvía en la zona oeste de Utrecht.

"Ayer por la noche, la policía pudo informar que el principal sospechoso, un hombre de Utrecht de 37 años, podría ser arrestado en una casa en Oudenoord. La investigación hasta el momento no ha revelado ninguna relación entre el principal sospechoso y las víctimas", informaba la Policía de Utrecht en su cuenta de Twitter.

