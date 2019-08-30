Público
Audiencia Nacional La Fiscalía investiga a Salvini por una posible "detención ilegal" en la crisis del Open Arms

La institución judicial está estudiando una denuncia interpuesta por el abogado español Fernando Pamos de la Hoz contra el presidente italiano por su gestión de la crisis migratoria, asegurando que su actuar fue "impropio de un ser humano". 

El líder del partido Liga Norte, Mateo Salvini. / Reuters

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional investiga la gestión que hizo el ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, con el barco de la ONG española Open Arms, después de que un abogado español presentara una denuncia por "detención ilegal" de las personas que iban a bordo del buque.

Fue el abogado Fernando Pamos de la Hoz quien el pasado 17 de agosto, en plena crisis del Open Arms, presentó la denuncia en Fiscalía General del Estado, la cual a su vez la puso en conocimiento de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional el día 21, según el escrito del Ministerio Público, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

En su denuncia, el letrado pedía a la Fiscalía que actuara "para preservar la integridad física y psíquica de los tripulantes y de aquellas personas que han sido rescatadas de una muerte segura y que según las últimas noticias están padeciendo lo indecible como consecuencia del actuar, impropio de un ser humano, del ministro italiano".

Pamos de la Hoz argumentaba que en el orden penal corresponde a la jurisdicción española "el conocimiento de las causas por delitos y faltas cometidos en territorio español o cometidos a bordo de buques o aeronaves españoles, sin perjuicio de lo previsto en los tratados internacionales en los que España sea parte".

Salvini es responsable del "menoscabo de la salud y de la integridad" de los migrantes, según Pamos de la Hoz

A su juicio, Salvini es responsable del "menoscabo de la salud y de la integridad" de todos los imigrantes a bordo del buque español Open Arms, por lo que debe ser objeto de investigación en este caso por la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional, tribunal competente de los delitos contra ciudadanos españoles en el extranjero.

